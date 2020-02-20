|
|
Jacqueline McDaniel McRae
Fayetteville—Jacqueline M. McRae, 86, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020.
Jacqueline is survived by her four children, Gray Manship and wife, Pam of Conway, SC, Al McRae of Queens, NY, Janet M. Bunce and husband, John of Wade, NC, and Joy McRae Strait and husband, Richard of Savannah, GA; four grandchildren, Johnny Bunce and wife, Kelly, Brad Bunce and wife, Samantha, Natalie Cain and husband, Aaron, and Kirk McRae Strait; and seven great grandchildren, Bladen Bunce, Holly Bunce, Olivia Cain, Reese Ryan Cain, Logan Bunce, Cora Bunce, and Easton Bunce.
She was preceded in death by her great grandson, Wells McRae Cain; fourteen siblings and several nieces and nephews.
Jacqueline was a longtime member of the Snyder Memorial Baptist Church and served as secretary of the church daycare. Jacqueline retired as a switch board operator at Highsmith Rainey Hospital and had a career as a hairdresser for many years.
Jacqueline enjoyed life, but most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all those who were fortunate to know her.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 12 pm at Lafayette Memorial Park with Rev. David Byrd officiating,
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Durham, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020