Jacqueline "Jackie"
Thompkins
Fayetteville—Jacqueline "Jackie" Thompkins, 81, of Fayetteville went to be with her LORD and Savior April 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother Sally and her father Harvey Cain, as well as her sister Shirley Cain. Left to cherish her memory are her sons Trent Thompkins and wife Teresa, and Myron Thompkins; she also leaves behind her Grandchildren Jessica Thompkins and Steven Thompkins, and wife Sydney.
Jackie was a highly valued and faithful employee for Holt-Williamson Manufacturing & United Tool for many years. She also loved K&W Cafeteria and her breakfast gang. She was a faithful Christian, and has finally found her home in Heaven.
The service for Jackie will be Friday, April 24, 2020 at 1 PM at Windsor United Methodist Church Cemetery in Ammon, NC. There will be a visitation held Thursday, April 23, 2020 from 6-8 PM at Reeves Funeral Home, Hope Mills, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020