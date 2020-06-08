Jacquelyn Anita McDaniel
Fayetteville— Jacquelyn McDaniel, 49, passed June 4, 2020. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 4 -7 P.M. at Colvin Funeral Home Chapel, 2010 Murchison Road. Funeral will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Colvin Funeral Home Chapel.Burial: Melvin McNeill Family Cemetery.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.