Jake Delano "Bud" Vinson

Roseboro—Mr. Jake Delano "Bud" Vinson, 83 of Roseboro passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at his home.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, Oct. 17 at Beaver Dam Baptist Church with Rev. Tim McQueen and Rev. Michael Shook officiating.Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 1:50 PM prior to the service in the church fellowship hall.

Mr. Vinson was a native of Cumberland County, the son of Ingram J. and Ethel Smith Vinson. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, D. H. Vinson and two sisters, Elizabeth V. Benton and Valeria Byrd. He was a graduate of N. C. State University and a mason with the Lillington Masonic Lodge. He was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church, where he was a deacon, music leader and Sunday school teacher.

He is survived by his wife, Dot Vinson of the home; son, Jason D. Vinson and wife, Elizabeth of Roseboro; daughter, Amy Vinson Porter of Roseboro; two sisters, Nina V. Crumpler of Goldsboro and Carol Ann Smith of Richmond, VA; four grandchildren, Taylor Porter, Jacob, Madison and Matthew.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store