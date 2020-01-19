|
James Alex Holden Jr.
Fayetteville—James Alex Holden Jr., 77, of Fayetteville passed away Friday January 17, 2020.
Born in Horry County, South Carolina, Mr. Holden is the son of the late James Alex, Sr. and Claudia Mae Holden.
He is survived by his special friend, JoAnn Winders of Fayetteville; daughters, Donna Pope & husband Scott of Fayetteville, Karen Merritt & husband Joe of Woodruff, SC and Rhonda Vincent & husband Chip of Cary; brother Samuel Charles Holden, Sr. & wife Alma of Ninety-Six, SC; grandchildren, Madison Merritt, Allison Bridges, Grayson Pope and Margaret Vincent; great grandchildren Addilyn Bridges and Aiden Bridges.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday January 22, 2020 at 10:00 am at Cumberland Memorial Gardens on Raeford Road.
Mr. Holden was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose for most of his adult life.
The family requests in lieu of flowers memorials be made to Cape Fear Valley Hospice 3400 Walsh Parkway Fayetteville, NC 28311.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020