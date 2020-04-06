|
|
James Alton Pittman
Fayetteville—James Alton Pittman, 87, of Fayetteville passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at his home.
James was born July 5, 1932 in Robeson County to the late Bessie Moore Pittman.
He was a retired manager of Southeastern Electronics and later employed at Brantley Electronics.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, April 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery.
He is survived by his sons, James A. Pittman, Jr. of Arden, NC and John L. Pittman and wife Julie of West Hills, CA; daughter, Tammy McFayden of Fayetteville; grandson, Currie Pittman McFayden.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Freedom Baptist Church, 2115 Middle Rd. Eastover, NC 28312.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020