James Andrew "Jimmy" Horne
James "Jimmy" Andrew Horne
Fayetteville—James "Jimmy" Andrew Horne, 70 passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at his home.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, November 6, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home Chapel in Stedman, officiating will be Rev. Jeff Buchanan. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park in Fayetteville.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 10:50 AM Friday at the funeral home prior to the service.
Jimmy was a graduate of Stedman High School class of 1969. He was also a United States Air Force Veteran.
He is preceded in death by his father, Ulysses Grant Horne.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Anne Jackson; brother, Ricky W. Horne; step-brother, Edgar Jackson, Jr.; aunt, Kathleen Frease; niece, Elizabeth Woods; nephews, Joshua and Travis Horne; and several great nieces and great nephews.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400
