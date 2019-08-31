|
|
James Baxley
Fayetteville—James Duncan Baxley, 77, of Fayetteville, passed away on August 24, 2019 at his home.
James Duncan Baxley was born in Raeford, NC to James Reece Baxley and Katie Bell Shaw Baxley on March 1, 1942. He attended Hoke High School in Raeford, NC. James is preceded in death by his parents, James Reece Baxley and Katie Bell Shaw Baxley and sisters, Peggy Baxley Lamb, Cheryl Baxley Phillips Ashburn, Brenda Baxley McIntosh and Jean Baxley Clark.
He is survived by Faye Baxley Maxwell (Wayne) and Sue Baxley Huffman (Phil) and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Camp Ground United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Sang Park, officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Fayetteville Humane Society.
Arrangements for the family are entrusted to LaFayette Funeral Home, 6651 Raeford Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28304. On-line condolences may be made at www.lafayettefh.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019