James Beffert
Fayetteville—James (Jim) M. Beffert, 93, of Hope Mills passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Florence M. Beffert.
He is survived by three daughters, Barbara Rutz and husband Willis of Tobyhanna, PA, Jeanne Beffert Grooms and husband Ernie of Hope Mills, and Ruth Read of Fayetteville; six grandchildren Trey Grooms, Greg Rutz, Renee Grooms Betz, Doug Read, Ellen Read, and Jamie Ansalone; ten great-grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter.
A private family service will be held on Sunday at 1 PM at the burial site in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.