James "Jimmy" Ferd Bliven
Lillington—Oct 20, 1976 – Sept 30, 2020
Everyone lost Jimmy on Wednesday, September 30.
He is survived by his wife Jessica Bliven, Daughter, Ashley Bliven, Son, Easton Bliven all of Lillington, NC; Father, James Bliven of Nebraska; Mother, Linda Bliven of Hope Mills, NC; Grandmother, Mary Brandert of Nebraska; Brother, Jesse Bliven of Nebraska; Sister, Jennie Johnson of Hope Mills, NC; 2 nephews, and 3 nieces as well as a myriad of extended family and friends that loved him dearly. Jimmy was a dedicated husband and father as well as an avid sportsman. He enjoyed coaching and mentoring and being outdoors. Jimmy was a graduate of South View High School, attended college at Mount Olive College and transferred to the University of North Carolina at Pembroke where he played baseball and ran cross country track. Jimmy was a devoted husband that married his high school sweetheart, Jessica, in September 2000. Jimmy adored his children Ashley and Easton and enjoyed spending time with them on the "diamond" teaching them the game he loved. Jimmy is a loved Husband, Father, Brother, Son, Uncle, and friend that will be missed by all.
A visitation for Jimmy will be held Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 1:00 – 2:45pm at Crossroads Church in Lillington with the funeral service following at 3:00pm. Burial will be at Westview Cemetery.
In accordance with current North Carolina COVID-19 guidelines, the funeral home requests that everyone in attendance practice social distancing and wear a face covering.
Arrangements by O'Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington. Online condolences at www.oppfh.com
.