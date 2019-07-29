|
|
James Bostian
Fayetteville—James Lee Bostian, 84, of Fayetteville went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
James served in the US Air Force and retired from civil service at Fort Bragg. He also owned and operated an auction company for many years.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Maggie Helig Bostian, his former wife, Barbara Bostian and five siblings.
He is survived by his daughter, Jami Miller and spouse Lee of Fayetteville and stepdaughter, Bobbie P. Johnson of Southern Pines. He had two grandsons, Lee Miller of Fayetteville and Matthew Miller of Virginia Beach, VA and four great-grandchildren and three step-grandchildren, Jennifer Kannon, Christy Bailer and DJ Johnson.
Graveside services will be held at Lafayette Memorial Park-West on Raeford Rd. at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 1, 2019.
The family will receive family and friends at the home of Lee and Jami Miller on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 and also on Thursday following the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cape Fear Valley Cancer Center or the .
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 29 to July 30, 2019