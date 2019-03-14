Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331

James Bryant

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Bryant Obituary
James Bryant
Hope Mills—James Bryant, 91, of Hope Mills, NC passed away Wednesday March 13, 2019. He was Born August 24, 1927 in Cumberland County. He is Preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Peggy Fryar Bryant and infant daughter, Janice Denise Bryant. and 3 brothers and 3 sisters. Mr. Bryant Served in the US Army and retired Civil Service from Fort Bragg, NC. He is Survived by 2 daughters, Deborah Marzocco/Nick of Plano, TX, Judy Beasley/Dwayne of Fayetteville, NC and son JD (Dennis)Bryant-Schlazer/Eric Dowler of Plano, TX, 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild and also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Jernigan Warren Funeral Home, The family will have receiving time from 2-2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Prior to the service, The funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 2:30pm in Jernigan Warren Chapel with burial following in Lafayette Memorial Park on Ramsey Street.
Donations may be made to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 http://www.stjude.org/
Arrangements by Jernigan Warren Funeral Home 545 Ramsey Street.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
Download Now