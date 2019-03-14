James Bryant

Hope Mills—James Bryant, 91, of Hope Mills, NC passed away Wednesday March 13, 2019. He was Born August 24, 1927 in Cumberland County. He is Preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Peggy Fryar Bryant and infant daughter, Janice Denise Bryant. and 3 brothers and 3 sisters. Mr. Bryant Served in the US Army and retired Civil Service from Fort Bragg, NC. He is Survived by 2 daughters, Deborah Marzocco/Nick of Plano, TX, Judy Beasley/Dwayne of Fayetteville, NC and son JD (Dennis)Bryant-Schlazer/Eric Dowler of Plano, TX, 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild and also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Jernigan Warren Funeral Home, The family will have receiving time from 2-2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Prior to the service, The funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 2:30pm in Jernigan Warren Chapel with burial following in Lafayette Memorial Park on Ramsey Street.

Donations may be made to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 http://www.stjude.org/

Arrangements by Jernigan Warren Funeral Home 545 Ramsey Street. Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019