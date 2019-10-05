|
James C. Patterson
Fayetteville—Mr. James C. Patterson, age 90 of 918 Fleetwood Drive Fayetteville, NC departed this life on October 3, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the First Missionary Baptist Church of Parkton, NC. Burial: Mt. Hebrew Church Cemetery in Parkton, NC. He was a retired Barber. Those left to cherish his memories are: wife, Mary Ella Patterson; stepson, Charles Rouse; sisters, Ruth Leathers and Dorothy Mae Mesta; three grandchildren, Tracey (Daniel) Thompson, Lisa Rouse and Gwendolyn Arnette; four great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. There will be a viewing on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary; the family will receive friends Friday, October 11th from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9, 2019