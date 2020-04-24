|
|
James C. Williamson, Jr.
Fayetteville—James Carson Williamson, Jr, 69, of Fayetteville passed away at his home on Thursday, April 23, 2020.
James was born to the late James C. Williamson, Sr. and Mary Fennell Williamson on February 16, 1951 on Fort Bragg. Besides his parents he is preceded in death by two brothers, Michael and Russell Williamson.
James was a kind a generous man who will be missed by many. He leaves behind his loving wife, Theresa "Terri" Hall Williamson of the home; one daughter, Brandy Williamson; one granddaughter, Bailey Williamson; two brothers, Ronald and Dennis Williamson, and many nieces and nephews.
James loved sports of all kids. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, the Tar Heels, and the Redskins. After retiring from Kelly Springfield, James could be found on the golf course enjoying his days off. James will be missed by those who knew him.
There will be a graveside service held at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery at a later date. To offer online condolences for the family, please visit www.adcockfuneralandcrematory.com. Services entrusted to Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory, Spring Lake.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020