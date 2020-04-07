Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hampton Funeral Service - Boone
683 Blowing Rock Road
Boone, NC 28607
828-264-7100

James "Jim" Cameron


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James "Jim" Cameron Obituary
James "Jim" Cameron
Blowing Rock—James M. "Jim" Cameron, age 69, of Flat Top Road, Blowing Rock, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his home. Jim was born in Fayetteville, NC on September 18, 1950. He graduated from Fayetteville High School, in 1968. He owned and operated Camco Enterprises, an irrigation business, for over thirty years. He was industrious, successful in business, and generous with his time and money.
Jim was an avid sportsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends. He especially enjoyed fly-fishing and made annual trips to Alaska and recruited family and friends to join him. He also enjoyed traveling and was able to visit many places and countries after retirement. Jim was a spiritual man and was active at Haymount United Methodist Church in Fayetteville for many years. After moving to his Blowing Rock home, he joined a men's bible study group and formed strong relationships with the members of the group and at Middle Fork Baptist Church. He shared his belief in Christ and his love of the Lord with others. Jim was a devoted son, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be deeply missed by his family and his many friends and all who knew him. Jim is survived by his brother Hugh Scott Cameron and his wife, Janet, their three children, Scott Cameron and his wife, Avery, and their three children, Amanda Barnes and her husband, Chris, and their four children, Clifton and his wife, Shannon, and their three children and his sister, Rebecca Cameron McLemore and her two children, Cameron McLemore and his wife, Christy, and their three children, and Amy McLemore and her son. He was preceded in death by his father, Hugh Clifton Cameron, Jr. and mother, Etta Richey Cameron. A celebration of Jim's life is anticipated to take place in Blowing Rock, North Carolina in September of this year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Care Clinic, 239 Robeson St., Fayetteville, NC 28301 or Middle Fork Baptist Church, P.O. Box 743, Blowing Rock, NC 28605. Online condolences may be sent to the Cameron family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service, in Boone, NC, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -