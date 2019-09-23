|
|
James Carpenter
Stedman—Mr. James Carpenter, 65 passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00pm Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home Chapel, officiating will be Dr. Phil Spears.
The family will receive friends from 3:00pm to 3:50pm Thursday at the funeral prior to the service.
James is preceded in death by his parents, Robert D. Carpenter and Daisy Mae Carpenter; and a sister, Linda Carpenter.
He is survived by his loving wife, Amanda Scott Carpenter; sons, Scott Mitchell Byrd and Brian Edgar Byrd; grandchildren, Nathan James Bardaji, Wyman Edgar Byrd, John R. Bardaji and Crystal D. Sutton; and siblings, Bobbie Dale Leopard, Shirlee Love, Pat Longhany, Nancy Carpenter, Susie Carpenter, Robert Dale Carpenter, Jr. and John Carpenter.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in James's honor to Leilani Mae Horse Rescue, 9248 E. Reeves Bridge Road, Linden, NC 28356.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019