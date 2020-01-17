|
James Christian Ake
Nebo, KY—Mr. James Christian Ake, 59 of Nebo, KY passed away suddenly at his home on Friday, December 27, 2019.
He was born in Fayetteville on December 29, 1959 to James and Barbara Ake, who precede him in death. He was employed by River Valley Foods (a subsidiary of Tyson Foods) in Robards, Ky.
He is survived by his two younger brothers, Mark and Timothy and their families.
There will be a graveside service for Christian on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1:00pm at Cedar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery on Tabor Church Road., follow by a Celebration of Life in the church fellowship hall.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
