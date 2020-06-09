James "Jim" Christopher ThomasFayetteville—James "Jim" Christopher Thomas, 69, of Fayetteville, NC passed away peacefully on June 6, 2020. He was born on October 6th, 1950 in Fayetteville, NC to the late Samuel Harold Thomas Sr. and Irene Hudson Thomas. Jim grew up in Fayetteville and graduated from Terry Sanford High School. He began his career as a driver for National Welders Supply Company and retired as District Manager after 32 years. Jim married Brenda Hardin, the love of his life on August 7, 1982 and together they had two daughters, Jennifer and Alison. For those who knew him, Jim carried so much love in his heart for his family, who were his entire world. He never met a stranger and had a heart full of humor and love for his family and friends. He was an active and long-time member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church and had a passion for welcoming new and old faces to church every Sunday. Jim served two terms on the church vestry. For many years he was co-chair of the Mayfair fundraiser, a church organized charity fundraiser and was the usher coordinator. He was loved by all and touched many lives of newcomers in his church family.Jim is preceded in death by his daughter, Elizabeth Alison Thomas, sister, Ellen Thomas Crumpler, and parents Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Harold Thomas Sr.Jim is survived by his wife, Brenda Hardin Thomas of 37 years, his daughter Jennifer Thomas Williams and husband Caleb Williams of Fayetteville, his brother Samuel Harold Thomas Jr. of Fayetteville, and sister Sylvia Thomas Adrian of Loudonville, OH.Jim's family would like to thank the care and support he received from Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, especially the wonderful staff of the ICU.Visitation will be at Rogers & Breece funeral home, Thursday, June 11th from 6-8pm.Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a graveside service will be held at 10am on Friday, June 12th at Lafayette Memorial Park. A memorial service will be planned for a future date.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 1601 Raeford Road, Fayetteville, NC 28305.