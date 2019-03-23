Home

ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
2226 LILLINGTON HWY
Spring Lake, NC 28390
(910) 497-0171

James Clint Meurer


1972 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Clint Meurer Obituary
James Clint Meurer
Spring Lake—James Clinton "Clint" Meurer, 46, of Spring Lake died on Wednesday, March 20 at his home.
There will be a memorial service on Tuesday, March 26 at 7 p.m. at Adcock Funeral Home, with a visitation prior to the service from 5-6:30 p.m.
Clint is survived by his father, Jimmy; mother, Deborah; 3 brothers, Jason Meurer of Spring Lake, Jacob Meurer and wife, Lisa, of Spring Lake and Kevin Meurer and wife, Jennifer, of Wake Forest; and 2 sons, Joshua Yeoman and James Travis Meurer, both of Spring Lake.
Condolences may be made to www.adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019
