James Clint Meurer
Spring Lake—James Clinton "Clint" Meurer, 46, of Spring Lake died on Wednesday, March 20 at his home.
There will be a memorial service on Tuesday, March 26 at 7 p.m. at Adcock Funeral Home, with a visitation prior to the service from 5-6:30 p.m.
Clint is survived by his father, Jimmy; mother, Deborah; 3 brothers, Jason Meurer of Spring Lake, Jacob Meurer and wife, Lisa, of Spring Lake and Kevin Meurer and wife, Jennifer, of Wake Forest; and 2 sons, Joshua Yeoman and James Travis Meurer, both of Spring Lake.
Condolences may be made to www.adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019