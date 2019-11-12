|
James Curtiss Hardee Jr.
Fayetteville —James Curtiss Hardee Jr., 76, of Fayetteville, NC passed away Sunday November 10, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
He was born November 7, 1943 in Columbus County, NC to the late Hazel Rich Hardee and James Curtiss Hardee Sr.
Curt achieved the rank of Eagle Scout as a young man and was a recipient of the God and Country Award. He worked at the American Embassy in Delhi, India where he met his wife, Mary Ann. Curt served his country as an Officer in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He retired as a Major after 20 years of service. He later went on to pursue a career in real estate working as a broker and an instructor for over two decades. In 1989, he was president of the Long Leaf Pine Realtors Association and was a member of the National Association of Realtors. His interests included car races, traveling, photography, and supporting his wife's love of quilting. Curt especially enjoyed his time spent at Bay Tree Lake. Most of all, he was passionate about his grandchildren and cherished the memories they shared. He cared for his cats and would have rescued more if given the opportunity.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Mary Ann Hardee of Fayetteville, NC; his daughter Patti Donnelly and husband Nick of Chapel Hill, NC; his son Brian Hardee of West Simsbury, CT; seven granddaughters, Nicole Robison and husband Ryan, Jordan Donnelly, Brynn Donnelly, Emma Hardee, Nora Hardee, Lucy Hardee, and Gwen Hardee; his brother Denny Hardee and wife Cathy of South Hill, VA; and sister-in-law, Connie Hardee of Buford, GA.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 16 at 1PM at Highland Presbyterian Church with Rev. Chip Stapleton officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Friendship House of Fayetteville at 600 Ames Street Fayetteville, NC 28301.
