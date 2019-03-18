|
James Davis
Fayetteville — Wise, charismatic, confident, adventuresome, positive, story-teller, comedic, and thoughtful are just a few adjectives that describe James Nick Davis who passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019. Nick was a shining light of positivity, laughter, smiles, and great advice. There wasn't a day when he didn't try to make someone laugh or tell them he loved them. Nick always said he loved his life and wouldn't change a thing; he lived life to the fullest. He believed in life lessons and forgiveness.
Nick was a Fayetteville native and, as a young man, enlisted in the United States Air Force and was stationed in New York, New Jersey, Germany, and Arizona. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal among other accolades in his distinguished 22-year career. Upon retirement from the Air Force, Nick sought a career in civil service and retired several years later.
Nick was an avid motorcyclist since he was a young man. He rode dirt bikes in the dusty washes of the Arizona desert and street bikes on the highways throughout the United States. He loved traveling and exploring the country. Nick could fix anything; he enjoyed tinkering with projects, new and old. He never stopped learning, growing, and loving. Nick's passion and zest for life was evident.
He is survived by his second life love of 24-years, Betty Tew; two sisters, Marie Winfree and Wanda Strother; and three children Reggie Davis, Mary-Jo Dunn, and Jeannette Brockelsby. His 16 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren were great loves of his life.
A memorial service will be held Saturday March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services in Hope Mills. Inurnment will follow in Cross Creek Cemetery with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to his favorite charity: Memorial Fund at O'Berry Center 400 Old Smithfield Road Goldsboro, North Carolina 27530-8464. Attn: Volunteer Services
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2019