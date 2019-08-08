|
|
James Duncan
Fayetteville—US Army CSM Ret. James Duncan, 88, of Fayetteville, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
He was born in Etowah Co., AL, on November 10, 1930 to the late Eugene and Ruby Duncan. Also preceding James in death are his son, Tommy Duncan; granddaughter, Briana Tolar; grandson, Jimmy Duncan; and great granddaughter, Kimberly Kilgore.
James proudly served in the Army during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He truly enjoyed helping others especially with Operation Inasmuch and Habitat for Humanity.
Left to cherish James's memory is his wife of 72 years, Jean; daughters, Juanita Kilgore, Deborah Tolar and husband David; son, Kenneth Duncan; grandchildren, Preston Kilgore, Chamagne DeSalvo and husband Dominic, Holli Redding and husband Jim Ed, Erica Stankwytch Bailey and husband Brian; numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to Operation Inasmuch at 531 Hillsboro Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301 or 202 Lower Level, 6322 Deane Hill Drive, Knoxville, TN 37919, or The Carpentry Ministry of Snyder Memorial Baptist Church, 701 Westmount Avenue, Fayetteville, NC 28305.
The family will welcome friends from 10 to 11am on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Snyder Memorial Baptist Church. His funeral will follow at 11am. The service will conclude with the burial at Lafayette Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be made at sullivanshighland.com.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019