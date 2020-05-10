|
James E. Douglas
Raeford—Mr. James E. Douglas of Raeford went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the age of 89.
Mr. Douglas was born on September 22, 1930 to the late Earnest B. and Fleeta Stewart Douglas.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Johnsie Richardson Douglas, his daughter Barbara Douglas and his granddaughter, Jacqueline Burley.
Mr. Douglas was a member of Raeford First Baptist Church and lifetime deacon. He retired from Burlington Industries with over 42 years of service. He loved his family, a hard worker, working in his garden and a passionate outdoor enthusiast.
Mr. Douglas is survived by a daughter Carolyn D. Caddell of Raeford, NC.; two sons Allen K. Douglas and wife Debra of Raeford, Richard S. Douglas of Carthage, NC.; eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren; two sisters, JoAnne Maness of El Paso, TX and Joy Lee Hash of Sanford, NC
A private graveside service will be held at Pineywood Baptist Church Cemetery. 545 Pineywood Baptist Church Road, Cameron, NC
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to, Raeford First Baptist Church, 333 North Main Street. Raeford, NC 28376
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 10 to May 11, 2020