James Earl Barnes
Fayetteville—Mr. James Earl Barnes, age 68 of Fayetteville departed this life on February 21, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, March 6th at 12:00 Noon in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial: Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.
He is survived by: wife, Patricia Barnes; children, Andrea Williams Norfleet and A. Lynette Bradley, three grandchildren CHarles Bradley III, Sierra LaChay Williams and Zyaira A. Boyd and a host of other relatives and friends.
There will be a viewing on Tuesday, March 6th from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00 p.m. There will be an Omega Psi Phi Ceremony at 5:30 p.m.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2019