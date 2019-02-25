Home

James Earl Barnes

James Earl Barnes Obituary
James Earl Barnes
Fayetteville—Mr. James Earl Barnes, age 68 of Fayetteville departed this life on February 21, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, March 6th at 12:00 Noon in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial: Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.
He is survived by: wife, Patricia Barnes; children, Andrea Williams Norfleet and A. Lynette Bradley, three grandchildren CHarles Bradley III, Sierra LaChay Williams and Zyaira A. Boyd and a host of other relatives and friends.
There will be a viewing on Tuesday, March 6th from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00 p.m. There will be an Omega Psi Phi Ceremony at 5:30 p.m.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2019
