|
|
James Earl Blackwell
Hope Mills —James Earl Blackwell, age 56, of Hope Mills passed away February 25, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
He was born December 11, 1963 in Cumberland County, North Carolina the son of the late Marvin Charles Blackwell and Evelyn Joyce Blackwell. He also preceded in death by his brother, Marvin E. Blackwell.
Earl loved to watch sports especially the Carolina Panthers and NC State games, spending times with his family, fishing and going to the beach. He was a man of faith and loved his church family at the Hope Mills Church of God.
Left to cherish his memory are his sister, Rita Hobbs and husband Maylon of Hope Mills, NC; Aunt, Betty Kotasenski and husband John; nephew, Corey Lee Ellison; niece, Lori Ann Ellison; and numerous other loving family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held 2 PM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Hope Mills Church of God 4830 Cameron Road, Hope Mills, NC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Hope Mills Church of God.
Reeves Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020