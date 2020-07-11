James Edward Brown
Mills River, NC—
James Edward Brown, 82, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at home in Mills River, NC surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Fort Worth, TX, he was the son of the late Norman Brown and Dorothy Brown. James was retired from Kelly-Springfield Tire Company (Goodyear) in Fayetteville, NC where he was a technical design engineer for 35 years and he was a member of Etowah Baptist Church in Etowah, NC. He was a strong Christian, enjoyed handyman and DIY projects, and loved to camp across the USA. He was an active member in Campers on Mission (COM) serving most recently as the President of the NC COM chapter. After 9-11, he assisted in cleanup of downtown Manhattan NYC along with other volunteers from the Baptist Men of NC. He and Hazle spent countless hours volunteering at Ridgecrest Conference Center in Black Mountain and spent several weeks in New Orleans assisting in relief work after Hurricane Katrina.
James is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Hazle; his son: Rex Todd (Suzanne) Brown of Travelers Rest, SC; his daughter: Susan Lynniece Somers (Owen) of Phoenix, AZ; nine grandchildren: Abigail Williams (Craig), Phillip (Lauren) Brown, Samuel Yeargin, Adam (Ellie) Brown, Alexander Somers, Andrew Brown, Zachary Somers, Samuel Brown, and Jacob Brown; seven great-grandchildren: Walker and Charlotte Brown, Braxton, Knox and Mackenzie Williams and Ella and Brayden Brown; two sisters, Janis Felty (Larry) and Carolyn Cooper (Jay) as well as numerous loving nieces and nephews.
A Graveside service will be held at 4:00 PM on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Blue Ridge Gardens of Memory at 994 New Hendersonville Hwy, Pisgah Forest, NC. James will lie in state from 3:00 – 6:00 PM on Saturday, July 11, and from 8:30 AM – 6:00 PM Sunday, July 12 at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian in Arden, NC where friends may sign the register book. Masks are required at the funeral home and requested at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in James's name may be made to the Baptist Children's Homes of North Carolina, P.O. Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27360.
.