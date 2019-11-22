|
James "Bo" Edward
Locklear
Hope Mills —James ("BO") Edward Locklear, 64, passed away peacefully at home November 21, 2019. BO was born March 18, 1955, in Wake Co, North Carolina to the late Melton and Bessie Locklear. He was the youngest son of eight children and is preceded in death by his son James Melton Locklear, brother's James ("BIM") Westly and Edgar Strickland.
Throughout his life BO maintained a strong faith. His dedication to the Lord was showcase by leading praise and worship through sermon and musical talent. He attended Breezewood Church in Hope Mills, NC for many years where he continued building his faith. Early childhood memories were abundant, living in Baltimore, MD that lasted throughout his teen and young adult years before moving to Hope Mills, NC over 40 years ago and to marry the love of his life, Patricia Locklear. He left a lasting impression on every person he met and created many memories with his beloved Baltimore family and friends that will forever live in our hearts.
BO worked for General Motors and Retired from Kelly Springfield (Goodyear) after more than 30 years of service.
To cherish his memory, Bo leaves behind a daughter, Kimberly Locklear, two sons Keith and Jamie Locklear, all of Hope Mills, NC. Grandchildren Briana Kyte of York, PA, Keith "Popi" and Mara Locklear of Baltimore, MD, Jathan Hair of Hope Mills, NC, and Veva "Flossie" Locklear of Hope Mills, NC. Great grandchildren James, Talon, and Daniel. Sister's Jennifer Barton, Nicia Strickland, Jean and Mirhonda Williams, all of NC and a Special Loving sister Patricia Morga of MS. One brother Jimmy Locklear of Lumberton NC.
A funeral service will be held 2:30 pm Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Breezewood Church in Hope Mills. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at Oxendine Cemetery in Lumberton, North Carolina.
Reeves Funeral Home is assisting the family. 910.424.3700
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019