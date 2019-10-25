|
|
James Edward Smith
Hope Mills—US Army CSM (RET) James Edward Smith, 83, of Hope Mills, died Thursday, October 24, 2019 at his home.
Born in Dandridge, TN, he was the son of the late Claude Edward Smith and Minnie Pearl Smith. Along with his parents, he is also preceded in death by his wife, Ida Mae Smith, granddaughter, Becca Sucharski, and grandsons, Russell Saylor and Loren.
He is survived by his daughters, Kimmie Sucharski (Pat) and Tammie Minacapelli (Joe); son, Daniel Smith; grandchildren, Alan (Maureen), James Michael, Jessica (Brent), Angeleana, Gregory, Joseph, Sean, Nick, Daniel, and Heather (Brad); great grandchildren, Amayalani, Cody, McCoy, Tavia, Tevon, Heaven, Hope, Grace, Destiny, Jada, Meriweather, Pippa, Ivey, Kane, Alaina, Kade, Lilly, Aria, Baylor, and Jessica; great great grandchildren, Emerson and Violet, sister, Elizabeth Kiersey; and brother, Lloyd Hudson Smith (Jeanie).
The family will receive friends from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Monday, October 28, 2019 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Cumberland Memorial Gardens.
James was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019