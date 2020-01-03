|
James Edwin Hobson
Fayetteville—James Edwin Hobson, 82, of Fayetteville, NC passed away Wednesday January 1, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
He was born July 13, 1937 in Raeford, NC to the late Flora Katherine Johnson Hobson and William Hobson. James was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law Leslie Hobson; two brothers Carlton Hobson and William Hobson; and three sisters Joyce McFadyen, Frances Barr, and Gladys Parsons.
James served his country in the U. S. Navy retiring after 30 years of service. He went on to work with Civil Service for 24 additional years. James was a former officer of the Fleet Reserve Association. As a 1956 graduate of Seventy-First High School, James enjoyed attending the monthly breakfasts with his fellow classmates.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Barbara Jean Merritt Hobson formerly of Binghamton, New York; his daughter Belinda Freeman and husband Dan of Fayetteville; two sons Gordon Hobson of Goldsboro and Martin Hobson of St. Pauls; grandchildren Samantha Freeman, Ally Freeman, Amy Hobson Littleton and husband John, Timothy Hobson and wife Estefania, Dana Hine, and Nick Hine and wife Kali; great-grandchildren Damien Hobson, Xavier Hobson, Kael Hine, Gage Hine, Amaraist Hine, and JuddMarshel Hine; and brother Kenneth Hobson of Kentucky.
The family will receive friends from 12-1 PM on Tuesday January 7 at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 1PM with Pastor Chad Pullins officiating. Burial will follow at Cumberland Memorial Gardens with military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fayetteville Animal Protection Society at 3927 Bragg Blvd. Fayetteville, NC 28303 or to the American Diabetes Association at 2451 Crystal Drive Suite 900 in Arlington, VA 22202.
