|
|
James Elliot "Sonny" Spears
Fayetteville—James "Sonny" Elliot Spears, 89, of Fayetteville, died Friday, May 10, 2019.
Sonny was a retired sales associate at Belk and a member of Snyder Memorial Baptist Church
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Jernigan-Warren Chapel. Burial will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Tuesday, from 12-1 p.m. prior to the services at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home.
Sonny was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Julian Spears; brothers, Boyd Spears, William Spears; Sisters, Sarah Geddie and Mary Whitmer.
He is survived by his son, Julian Spears and wife, Lisa; daughter, Teresa Schonert and husband, Ralph; sister, Lillian Darby; grandchildren, Heather Spears, Scott Schonert, Sarah Schonert Rieveschl and husband Dr. Bankston Rieveschl, Molly Schonert, Lt. Col. Jason DeSoto, Christina Leach and husband, Dr. Brian Leach; and 11 great grandchildren.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28301
Online condolences may be sent to http://www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 11 to May 12, 2019