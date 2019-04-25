|
James "Jimmy G" Emanuel Gouveia
Fayetteville —James (Jimmy G) Emanuel Gouveia was born in El Paso, Texas, on June 20, 1966. The beloved son of Jean Cromer Gouveia and Emanuel Teixeira Gouveia, Jimmy died on April 22, 2019.
In his youth, Jimmy was an avid participant in sports. He loved horseshoes, pool, bocce ball, basketball, baseball, turkey shoots, corn-hole, bowling, dancing, swimming, horseback riding, and relaxing at the beach. He loved North Carolina State and watched college sports on television. Jimmy enjoyed cookouts with friends, growing up at Fort Bragg, Nascar, Fantasy Lake, his home in Hope Mills, and his dogs, Sugar Bear and Buster Bear. He enjoyed country, southern rock, and classic rock music.
Jimmy is survived by his parents, his sister Julie Ann (TJ) Gouveia-Pisano, husband Mark, and son Zachary; his brother Jerry David Gouveia and daughter Jacquelyn Chance Gouveia and fiancé Blair Kelsey, and Skylar Sheerin, step-daughter. Theresa Jones' children Brandy and Joshua Jones loved Jimmy as a father and their six children called him PaPa Jimmy. To cherish his memory also is his love, Lisa Thornton James and her family. He has uncles, aunts, cousins and a multitude of dear friends who hold him special in their hearts.
Jimmy was a Christian. May God hug him for all of us left without him.
A Funeral Service will be held at Rogers and Breece Chapel on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 3 p.m. The family receive friends prior to the service from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alms House Hope Mills, P. O. Box 65, Hope Mills, NC 28348, to feed families in need.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019