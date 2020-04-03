|
James F. Davis, Jr.
Fayetteville—Retired U. S. Air Force TSGT James Franklin Davis, Jr., 84, of Fayetteville, NC, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.
He retired after serving twenty one years in the military and twenty one years for the North Carolina Department of Prisons.
He will be remembered for his love of camping, fishing, being with family, eating chocolate chip cookies and cutting grass.
Mr. Davis was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Connie Davis and sisters, Joline Dixon and Annie Smith. He is survived by his wife, Ann Davis; daughter, Lynn D. Cartledge; sons, Jimmy (Sabrina) Davis and Michael Davis; six grandchildren, Scott (Theresa) Cartledge, Eric Cartledge, Rachel Cartledge Felver (Max), and Lauren, Alexa and Savannah Davis; two great-grandchildren, Gracie Cartledge and Jack Cartledge; a sister, Sue Council and several nieces and nephews.
Due to social distancing regulations, an outside public drive-by visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 P. M. at Adcock Funeral Home, 2226 Lillington Highway, Spring Lake, NC. Friends and family are requested to remain in their cars during visitation. Interment will be held at a later date at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Bragg, NC.
Online condolences mady be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020