Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
910-429-1011
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
View Map

James F. Hardin


1971 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
James F. Hardin Obituary
James F. Hardin
Fayetteville—James Francis Hardin, 47, of Fayetteville, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Linda and David Parsons. He was an Army veteran.
He leaves to cherish his memory his life partner, Jeff H.; daughter Antoinette Thurman (Ricky); son, Michael Shephard (Tiffany); brother, Charles Hardin (Tammy); sister, Elizabeth Hardin; brother, David Rhoades (Elizabeth); sister, Melissa Parsons; father, Charles W. Hardin; three grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Feb. 9, 2018 starting at 12 p.m., followed by a celebration of life at 3 p.m., at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills. A reception will be held immediately following the service at the funeral home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.