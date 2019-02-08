|
|
James F. Hardin
Fayetteville—James Francis Hardin, 47, of Fayetteville, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Linda and David Parsons. He was an Army veteran.
He leaves to cherish his memory his life partner, Jeff H.; daughter Antoinette Thurman (Ricky); son, Michael Shephard (Tiffany); brother, Charles Hardin (Tammy); sister, Elizabeth Hardin; brother, David Rhoades (Elizabeth); sister, Melissa Parsons; father, Charles W. Hardin; three grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Feb. 9, 2018 starting at 12 p.m., followed by a celebration of life at 3 p.m., at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills. A reception will be held immediately following the service at the funeral home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019