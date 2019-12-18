|
James Franklin Bunce
Raeford—Mr. James Franklin Bunce of Raeford went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at his home at the age of 60.
Frank was born September 17, 1959 in Cumberland Co. to Jimmy Bunce and Carol Jordan Bunce.
He is preceded in death by his sister Elizabeth Bunce Reynolds.
He was a founding member of Bunce Construction, Inc., serving as Vice President for 31 years.
He was an avid collector and student of Native American artifacts and culture. He was a member of the Piedmont Archeological Society. He loved to ride his motorcycle with his wife Sherry, making five trips to the Sturgis Rally and Rolling Thunder Tribute in Washington, D.C.
Frank had a wicked sense of humor especially when recounting fishing and camping trips. He was a great storyteller and loved the outdoors.
He loved big machinery beginning with a Tonka dump truck at the age of 5. In the company he was the guru of equipment operation and maintenance. He insured projects large and small were completed on time. His work excellence was recognized by several awards from the Corps of Engineers.
Frank was a devoted husband, a caring son, a loyal brother, a faithful friend, and a natural leader. His courage and tenacity inspired everyone who knew him.
He is survived by his wife Sherry Klingenmeyer Bunce of Raeford, two brothers, Ricky Wayne Bunce of Raeford and Donald Andrew Bunce (Stephanie) of Fayetteville, six nieces, Farrah Bailey (Nathan), Amanda Harris (Billy), Amber Bunce Davis (Brian), Carolyn Ashley Bunce, Kristine Ann Reynolds and Victoria Nicole Reynolds, and three nephews, Christopher Bailey, Jacob Hasinger and Wade Everly Bunce.
A visitation will be held from Saturday from 10:00 until 11:00 at Raeford United Methodist Church
A funeral service will follow at 11:00 at the church with Reverend Brian Wingo officiating.
A private Entombment will be held later.
Memorial donations may be made to Angels Among Us in recognition of James F. Bunce at www.anglesamongus.org.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home of Raeford.
Online condolences may be made at www.crumplerfuneralhome.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019