James "Larry" Gappins

White Lake, NC—James Larry Gappins, 72, of White Lake, NC passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at home amongst his family. Mr. Gappins was a Vietnam vet with USAF and worked as a 1st Class Lineman for PWC in Fayetteville, NC for 20 years.

Mr. Gappins was preceded in death by his parents, Wilton Gappins and Margaret Smith Gappins and brother, Welton Kenneth Gappins. He is survived by his fiancé of 20 years, Ms. Connie Lee of White Lake, NC, daughters, Kimberly Gappins of White Lake, NC, Ann Gappins of Sweet Home, Oregon, five grandchildren: Larry Brooks Gappins (Brenda) of Elizabethtown, NC, Ryan, Cassie, Scott and Sarah Hackworth, also of Sweet Home, Oregon, and three great grandchildren, Emmalynn of White Oak, NC, Adam and Raliee, all of Elizabethtown, NC.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the home of James Larry Gappins, 2050 NC Hwy 53 East, Elizabethtown, NC 28337.



