James Garfield Williams
Fayetteville—James Garfield Williams, age 91 was called to his eternal resting place on April 22, 2020. He entered this world on March 23, 1929 in Newark, NJ, born to the late Ms. Lillie Reynold.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Ruth S. Williams; 2 daughters, Natalie Williams and Estelle Robinson; 2 sons, James Bridgeforth and Albent Stokes 2 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. James worked at General Motors in Linden, NJ for over 30 years.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 1 to May 3, 2020