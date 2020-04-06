|
James Gary Hall
Hope Mills—James Gary Hall, 64, of Hope Mills passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at his home.
Gary was born September 18, 1955 in Hope Mills.
He was preceded in death by his father, McKinley "Macky" Hall.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Lafayette Memorial Park with Rev. Archie Barringer, officiating.
He is survived by his mother, Patricia Hall of the home; sister, Kay Swanson and husband Tommy of Angier; brother, David Hall of Aberdeen; nephew, Holden Swanson; niece, Andrea Swanson and numerous cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope Mills Presbyterian Church, PO Box 298 Hope Mills, NC 28348 or Cape Fear Podiatry Clinics c/o Cape Fear Valley Health Foundation in memory of Gary Hall, PO Box 87526 Fayetteville, NC 28304.
Online condolences may be made to www.jerniganwarren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020