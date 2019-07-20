|
|
James Grover Pendergraft
Fayetteville—James "Bo" Pendergraft, 74, peacefully passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 in his hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina.
He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Kriner Pendergraft and son, Christopher Eugene Pendergraft, daughter-in-law, Jennifer Broome Pendergraft of Fuquay Varina and his best friend, Vic Bedsole, of Stedman, NC. His family will always love and cherish the memories they had with him.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 20 to July 21, 2019