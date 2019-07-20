Home

POWERED BY

James Grover Pendergraft


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Grover Pendergraft Obituary
James Grover Pendergraft
Fayetteville—James "Bo" Pendergraft, 74, peacefully passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 in his hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina.
He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Kriner Pendergraft and son, Christopher Eugene Pendergraft, daughter-in-law, Jennifer Broome Pendergraft of Fuquay Varina and his best friend, Vic Bedsole, of Stedman, NC. His family will always love and cherish the memories they had with him.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 20 to July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.