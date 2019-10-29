|
James H. Mitchell
Raeford—James Hermann Mitchell 66, of Raeford, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 in Orlando, FL.
Born February 15, 1953 in Ebersburg, Germany, James was the son of the late William James and Betty Wallburga Mitchell.
In 1971, James graduated from Karlsruhe American High School in Germany, and would later move to Fayetteville, NC where he worked faithfully at Moorman, Kizer, and Reitzel, Inc. as a surveying crew chief for 35 years. After retiring, James enjoyed traveling, being outdoors, and spending time with his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife Renate; two daughters, Sabrina and Stephanie; four grandchildren, Katelynn, Nicholas, Isabella, and Aiden; stepfather, Kenneth Walden; and a host of other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Mitchell residence, 107 Dee Dee Drive, Raeford, NC 28376.
James was a loving husband, father, grandfather, stepson, and friend who will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019