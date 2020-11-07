James H. Strickland
Fayetteville—James H. Strickland, 85, of Fayetteville passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his home after a long illness.
Jim was born in Dothan, Alabama. Shortly after graduating from high school in Montgomery, Alabama he served two years in the US Marine Corps. He attended Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama and graduated with a degree in business. He did graduate work at the University of Alabama. He also graduated from the LSU School of Banking in Baton Rouge LA.
He had a long career in banking with First Union National Bank of Fayetteville which is now Wells Fargo. He retired as a Vice President and City Administrator. While in banking, he also taught banking courses at Fayetteville Tech and was a past president and treasurer of the Exchange Club of Greater Fayetteville.
The family plans a private graveside service at Old Bluff Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Jim is survived by his wife of 56 years, Becky Killingsworth Strickland; sons, Jim Strickland, Jr. (Gwendolyn) and Joseph Strickland (Kimberly). He especially enjoyed his three grandsons, Jimmy (Jim) Strickland, Robert Strickland and Steve Strickland. A granddaughter, Ashley Strickland; great-grandson, Theodore; sister, Mary Davis of Mobile, Alabama; two nieces, one nephew and their children.
