James "Jim" Hancock
Stedman—"Jim" Hancock, 69 of Stedman, NC; formerly of Schererville, IN died of an Agent Orange-related lung condition on July 5, 2019 at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston, SC. Jim is survived by his wife of 24 years, Krista H. Hancock of Hanahan, SC; son Drayton Hancock also of Hanahan, SC; two brothers, Gerald L. Hancock (Linda) of St. John, IN and Robert P. Hancock (Roseanne) of Hendersonville, NC; a daughter, Monica Moes of Hastings, MN, son Randy (Kathleen) of Hastings, MN; stepdaughter Audrey Washington (Adrian) of Fayetteville, NC; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, four nieces and numerous great nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his father Robert Paul Hancock Sr. of Hendersonville, NC; mother Joan Nimon Hancock of Hendersonville, NC and brother Michael Douglas Hancock of Ft. Lauderdale, FL.
Jim was born January 29, 1950 at St. Margaret's Hospital in Hammond IN. He attended Homan Elementary School in Schererville, IN through 8th grade followed by 2 years at Dyer Central High School in Dyer, IN and 2 years at Lake Central High School in St. John, IN. After graduation, Jim enlisted in the US Navy and served from 1968 -1977. He attained the rank of Petty Officer 1st Class and was a decorated Vietnam veteran. Jim was a proud patriot of US Naval Warfare Operations and the Naval Special Warfare Groups. He later became a journeyman carpenter by trade and could build or repair just about anything.
Jim served several years as a 4-H volunteer in Gadsden County, FL but was most proud of his twenty plus years as a volunteer representing 4-H in Cumberland County and North Carolina. He held numerous leadership roles with the 4-H Volunteer Leaders Associations in Cumberland County and the South-Central District and was an active participant of the NC 4-H Shooting Sports Program Advisory Committee. Jim also co-instructed several Shooting Sports related workshops at Rock Eagle 4-H Leader Forum in Eatonton, GA. Jim was an NRA certified Firearms Instructor, a State and Nationally certified 4-H Firearms instructor in Rifle, Pistol and Shotgun and a certified Range Safety Officer. For 20 years, Jim served as a 4-H volunteer leader in the NC 4-H Shooting Sports Program. He trained and escorted the NC 4-H National Shotgun Teams to six National tournaments (one in San Antonio, TX and five in Grand Island, NE.) He believed the NC 4-H Program had the best instructors in 4-H Shooting Sports in the country. Twenty plus years without adverse incidents in the program resulted from their high caliber and the high level of discipline by the youth. Jim positively impacted the lives of many families and numerous youth through his 4-H volunteer involvement. He was a true patriot who committed himself whole-heartedly and without reservation to helping others.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Bethany Church of God of Prophecy, 7350 Maxwell Rd, Stedman, NC with visitation at 1:30 pm and service at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to either the NC 4-H Shooting Sports Program, c/o Susan Colby, Associate Director - NC 4-H Development Fund, Campus Box 7645, NCSU, Raleigh, NC 27695 (payable to NC Agricultural Foundation, specify "NC 4-H Shooting Sports Program" in the memo or included note) or to any Shriner's Crippled Children's Hospital.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019