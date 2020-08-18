1/
James (Jim) Hay
1916 - 2020
Stedman—James (Jim) Hay, 104, of Stedman, NC passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Woodlands Skilled Nursing Facility.
He is survived by his wife, Dale Armstrong Hay; daughter Barbara Harris (Kenneth) of Tarboro; son, Roger Hay of Angier; stepson, Khris Kornegay (Jacquelin) of Stedman and stepdaughter, Lynn Dennis.
He will be missed by his loving wife and his family, whom he dearly loved. Jim served 30 years in the US Army and worked 15 years with Fort Bragg Civil Service Sports. Jim was a dedicated Stedman Baptist Church member, Gideon, Masonic officer, Shrine Cripple Children Chairman Board Member of Shriners Hospital, and Board of Directors. James was a 33-degree Mason and held offices in all the Masonic orders. He will be missed by all who knew him.
A private graveside service will be held at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Shriners Hospital or Stedman Baptist Church.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
