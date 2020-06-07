Or Copy this URL to Share

Share James's life story with friends and family

Share James's life story with friends and family

James Hill

Tar Heel— James Hill, 95, passed June 4, 2020. Graveside services will be Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Goodman Cemetery, Tar Heel, NC. Viewing: Monday 1:00 - 5:00 pm in the Funeral Home Chapel, practicing safe distance.McKoy & Sons Mortuary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store