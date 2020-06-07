James Hill
James Hill
Tar Heel— James Hill, 95, passed June 4, 2020. Graveside services will be Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Goodman Cemetery, Tar Heel, NC. Viewing: Monday 1:00 - 5:00 pm in the Funeral Home Chapel, practicing safe distance.McKoy & Sons Mortuary.

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McKoy & Sons Mortuary Inc
412 E Armfield St
Saint Pauls, NC 28384
(910) 865-5373
