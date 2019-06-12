|
James "Jimbo" Hoy Andersen
Fayetteville—James "Jimbo" Hoy Andersen, 58, of Fayetteville, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ret. Col. John and Gladys Andersen and his brother John Andersen.
James is survived by his two sisters, Jo Alice Weicht and husband, Rick of Fayetteville and Jill Ruth Cooper and husband, Gary of Steeds; his brother, Jeff Andersen and wife, Hollis of Brevard; former sister-in-law, Linda Gutheil of Conway, SC, and several nephews and nieces.
He was very active in the Special Olympics, enjoyed bowling, and was a big fan of WWF Wrestling.
James made many friends living at the group home and time spent at the Crest Center and he will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
A Graveside Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 1:45 – 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Crest Center, 241 Tillinghast St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 12 to June 15, 2019