|
|
James Hutchinson
Fayetteville—CMSgt (Retired) James Hutchinson of Henrico, VA, and Fayetteville, NC, died on March 20, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Judith Hutchinson; two daughters, June Carter and Janet Hutchinson (Bomani Lee); two grandchildren, Layla Anaya and Kamil James; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; three sisters-in-law, Erma Hutchinson, Harriet Bates and Linda Towles (Dennis); four brothers-in-law, Elijah Jr. (Lula), Ben, Edward and Alvin Ramsey (Clemmie); and other relatives and friends.
James was a member of Lewis Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Fayetteville.
James retired from the United States Air Force in 1991, and later from Century Link.
Because of public health concerns, the funeral will be private. A public memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020