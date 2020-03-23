Home

POWERED BY

James Hutchinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Hutchinson Obituary
James Hutchinson
Fayetteville—CMSgt (Retired) James Hutchinson of Henrico, VA, and Fayetteville, NC, died on March 20, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Judith Hutchinson; two daughters, June Carter and Janet Hutchinson (Bomani Lee); two grandchildren, Layla Anaya and Kamil James; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; three sisters-in-law, Erma Hutchinson, Harriet Bates and Linda Towles (Dennis); four brothers-in-law, Elijah Jr. (Lula), Ben, Edward and Alvin Ramsey (Clemmie); and other relatives and friends.
James was a member of Lewis Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Fayetteville.
James retired from the United States Air Force in 1991, and later from Century Link.
Because of public health concerns, the funeral will be private. A public memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -