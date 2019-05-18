Home

James Irvin Key Jr.


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Irvin Key Jr. Obituary
James Irvin Key Jr.
Fayetteville—Jimmy Key, 64, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. He was formerly of Greensboro, NC.
He is survived by his wife, Michelle J. Key of Fayetteville; sons, Douglas Key and Peyton Hardy; daughters, Logan Hardy, Beth Hall, and Chrystal VanValkenburg; brother, Doug (Heather) Key of Greensboro, NC; father-in-law, Richard Rice of Hope Mills, NC; mother-in-law, Shirley Ponder of Hope Mills, NC; 4 grandchildren and 4 nieces.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 18 to May 19, 2019
