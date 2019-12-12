Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Eastside Church of God
2217 Clinton Rd.
Fayetteville, NC
James J. Beissel


1958 - 2019
James J. Beissel Obituary
James J Beissel
Fayetteville —Mr. James J. Beissel passed away December 9th, 2019. Mr. James is predeceased in death by his parents Nancy and Dave Beissel, sister Emily Beissel, and brother Mark Beissel. Mr. Beissel loved hunting,fishing,family, and his hunting buddies. Mr.James leaves behind one brother Danny Beissel of Colorado Springs,CO, two sisters Doris Jacobs of Fayetteville, Pat Barnes of Efland. Memorial services well be held December 14,2019 2pm at Eastside Church of God 2217 Clinton Rd. Fayetteville with Johnny Chavis officiating.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -