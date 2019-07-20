|
James Keith Pugh, Jr.
Fayetteville—James Keith Pugh Jr., (Jimmy) 50, of Fayetteville, passed away on Monday, July 15 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Jimmy worked as an automotive body repair specialist, had an entrepreneurial spirit, always had a joke, loved to laugh, and had a gentle heart.
Jimmy leaves behind his loving wife of 13 years, Cathy; his parents James Sr. and Linda Pugh of Fayetteville; his sister Lorrie, brother-in-law Brian, and nephew Zachary of Raleigh; his brother David and sister-in-law Jaimie of Frederick MD; step-son, Johnny and wife Kim Worley, grandson Blade, and granddaughter Damion of SC; and many friends.
Friends and family will gather at graveside on Tuesday, July 23, at Lafayette Memorial Park on Ramsey Street. The viewing will begin at 10:00 AM and the service at 10:30 AM.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 20 to July 21, 2019