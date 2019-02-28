|
|
James L. Hester
Bladenboro — Rev. James Lyerly Hester, 82, of 1101 W. Main Street, Bladenboro, NC, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday February 27, 2019.
Rev. Hester was born in Bladen County, on November 28, 1937 a son of the late Floyd A. and Myrtle T. Hester.
As a successful businessman in Bladen County and the surrounding area, his first love was God and next was his family. Rev. Hester was Pastor of several churches in Columbus, Bladen, and Robeson Counties and even areas of South Carolina.
He is preceded in death by his Parents, Floyd A. and Myrtle T. Hester; a son, Jimmy Ray Hester and one brother, Floyd Jefferson Hester.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday at Mt. Zion Pentecostal Church in Pembroke with Rev. Andrew Smith and Rev. Jeff Sparkman officiating. Burial will follow in the Memory Lane Cemetery on Butler Mill Road in Bladenboro.
He is survived by one son, Robert P. Hester; two daughters, Kim H. (Billy) Thompson and Phyllis H. (Derrick) Boyd; eight granddaughters, Kristy H. Robert) Taylor, Jennifer L. Hester, Kayla (Josh) Allen, Noelle Thompson, Keri (Travis) Babson, Brooke T. (Anthony) Meares, Meghan L. Rittenhouse, Courtney T. (Thomas) Williams; one grandson, James Kynston (Savannah) Rittenhouse; 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Friday prior to the service at Mt. Zion Pentecostal Church, 9709 NC Hwy 72, Pembroke, NC 28372. Arrangements are by Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019